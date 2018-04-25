Phone scammers target Homer businesses

Phone scammers posing as Homer Electric Association employees are targeting businesses in the Homer area. According to an HEA press release, businesses are reporting calls from scammers requesting payments for a fake bills. The caller threatens to turn off electrical services immediately if the bill is not paid.

HEA says it will never threaten to suspend services immediately and will give notice of an overdue bill before calling.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, HEA says to end the call and contact the association for verification and to check the status of your account. Do not give out your personal information or payment information unless you are sure it is a legitimate transaction. HEA says even if the caller ID shows Homer Electric Association, it still may be a fraud. If you have questions, call HEA at 1-800-478-8551.