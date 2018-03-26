Parkland Student: March Was 'Just The Start'

The night before one of the biggest rallies in Washington, D.C., history, Sam Zeif is beat.

It's been a long day. It started with an early-morning hit on CNN, then another with ABC's Good Morning America, followed by an afternoon trip to MSNBC — not for the first time. Just two days earlier, he was in Los Angeles, filming a segment with Ellen DeGeneres.

Zeif, like a handful of other Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, has become a familiar face on Twitter and on television since a gunman killed 17 of his Parkland, Fla., classmates and teachers in February. The next day, he would sit on the stage of the "March for Our Lives," which attracted hundreds of thousands in Washington, D.C., and around the world.

He and his classmates have had a lot of long days like this one since the shooting. Their stories are fueling a renewed push for stricter gun regulation. And they say that activism won't end with Saturday's march.

At a White House listening session hosted by President Trump one week after the shooting, Zeif cried on live TV as he put his hand on the shoulder of the Sandy Hook mom seated beside him.

"How did we not stop this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook?" Zeif asked the president. "I'm sitting with a mother that lost her son, and it's still happening."

Over the past few weeks, Zeif has spent a lot of time trying to drive home a message about gun control — do something about the killing or get voted out. But at a window table inside a downtown Washington pizza joint, where he is squeezing in a few pieces of pizza before a hired car shuttles him back to MSNBC for a hit with Brian Williams just before midnight, Zeif isn't talking about organizing principles or NRA dollars or an assault weapons ban.

He is mostly talking about his friend Joaquin Oliver — known as "Guac." He was one of Zeif's best friends.

"Guac was unlike anyone else," Zeif says. "He's funny. Probably one of the most free-spirited people I know. He's just absolutely beautiful, like a beautiful face, like an angel."

They played on the basketball team together before Oliver was killed in his high school on Feb. 14.

"My favorite moments with him were in the car," Zeif says. "He would move as much as possible in a seat. I think even sometimes he would put his booty in the air."

Zeif and Oliver first met in middle school, but it took a few years before they got close. Zeif remembers thinking at a trip to the beach a few years later how cool Oliver was, and that he wanted to be friends with him.

These days, Zeif thinks a lot about their friendship.

"I remember Guac and I got into a fight, and it kind of just happened out of nowhere," he says. "When we were fighting, it was when he dyed his hair blond. I wanted to tell him how good it looked, but what am I going to do?"

"He eventually he just said to me, 'Yo we gotta talk soon,' " he says, "so I hit him up to talk and as soon as he said yes I drove right to his house. I don't make myself that vulnerable to people like that, but I really wanted him in my life."

And that's when in the middle of the pizza restaurant, Zeif starts to cry.

"I just wish I had more time with him," he says softly.

There's not much time for grieving. There's another TV hit on the schedule — hair and makeup, small talk with the anchor and the production staff.

And the pace keeps on going.

When Zeif comes down to the hotel lobby the morning of the march, there are already two camera crews waiting to chronicle his journey to the rally site on Pennsylvania Avenue, where he has a seat on the stage.

There, he meets one of his favorite rappers, Vic Mensa, who is performing alongside people like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. Toward the end of the program, Zeif holds up a T-shirt emblazoned with "Change the Ref" — the organization Oliver's father has founded in his son's memory. Zeif stretches it out wide right behind Jennifer Hudson as she sings "A Change is Gonna Come" backed by a choir and surrounded by Parkland students with their arms around each other.

Before the day is over, there's another roundtable on CNN, dinner with his parents, brothers and some friends near the hotel, and then, after a late night spent with friends in the hotel room, the big weekend is over.

"I don't want to get over it"

"Well, it's not over," Zeif says Sunday morning. "The whole thing is not over. This was just the start of it."

"Yeah, we finally did the march, and that's something we've all been anticipating for a month now. I don't know when or if or how I'll ever get over this," Zeif says of the shooting. "I don't want to get over it because I feel like getting over it is sort of forgetting."

In the fall, Zeif will head off to college at the school he was supposed to attend with Oliver.

"I still want to live the same life I planned before all this, going to college, traveling a lot and starting a family. But it's still going to be different. Everything's going to be different. Nothing's been even close to the same. When I'm in my house or at school or driving, everything's different."

Zeif turned 18 the day after the Parkland shooting.

When NPR first met him back in February, he told us it felt like he had turned 35.

He has had to do a lot of growing up in the past month.

In that time, he went to the funeral of one of his best friends. At the White House, he looked the president of the United States in the eyes and demanded he help make the killings stop.

He has been on TV, met Ellen and Vic Mensa and Vice President Pence; his Twitter following has reached nearly 20,000.

He is also still grieving.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

We have a major announcement tonight about the upcoming 2020 census. The Commerce Department, which oversees the census, says the questionnaire will include a question about citizenship. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang covers demographics and all things census-related. And he joins us now to explain what this means. Hi, Hansi.

HANSI LO WANG, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Why is the Commerce Department adding a citizenship question to the census?

WANG: Well, the Commerce Department says it's responding to a request it's received from the Justice Department, which sent a letter back in December saying that it needed to add a citizen question to the census in order to get a better count of citizens in the country, specifically voting-age citizens, because the Justice Department says it needs to have better data to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, specifically provisions to prevent racial discrimination. But a lot of civil rights advocates have various questions about this request, especially the time that this was requested and that the Voting Rights Act - enforcement of it has relied on estimates ever since the Voting Rights Act was enacted.

SHAPIRO: It's not hard to imagine a scenario in which undocumented people would not fill out the census for fear of writing down that they don't have citizenship. What would the implications of that be?

WANG: Well, this is the really big question. A lot of census watchers, former Census Bureau directors I've spoken to, a lot of Census experts have said - have told me that they're very, very concerned that there already is a lot of anti-immigrant sentiment, that already folks are very concerned about giving personal information to the federal government, that now - that if there is a citizenship question as it's been - as the Commerce Department now is announcing, that could further discourage a lot of immigrants. Not only those who are undocumented but anyone who maybe has ties to folks who are undocumented may not want to associate or participate in the census. And therefore, they would not be counted, and that has direct impacts on how people are represented in the country.

Those - these census numbers - all of these census numbers are used to reapportion seats in Congress, specifically the House of Representatives. And also, these numbers have impact on how billions of dollars are distributed around the country and, you know, go down from the federal level all the way down to the local level of how school districts figure out how to divide up resources. So this could have a really big impact if immigrants are not participating in the census in 2020.

SHAPIRO: Has the census ever asked before whether people are U.S. citizens or not?

WANG: Yes. Citizenship is not a new topic. A smaller Census Bureau survey, the American Community Survey, asks about citizenship every year. And that survey goes out to 3.1 - 3.5, rather - million households. But the last time that all U.S. households were asked about it on a census form was back in 1950. So this would be a really big - this is a really big change that the Commerce Department has - is announcing tonight that - the first time in decades that all residents in the United States will be asked maybe some form of a question of, if foreign born, is the person naturalized? That was what was asked in 1950. We'll see how they word this question in 2020.

SHAPIRO: In just the last few seconds, is this the final word, or can it be challenged?

WANG: Well, civil rights groups have been warning over these past few weeks that they are preparing to do lawsuits in response to try to stop a citizenship question of being added.

SHAPIRO: All right, NPR's Hansi Lo Wang, thanks very much.

WANG: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.