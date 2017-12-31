'Oxford American' Takes On The Sounds Of Contemporary Kentucky

Images of Kentucky are often reduced to coal miners, bourbon, horse-racing and Loretta Lynn. This year, Oxford American magazine has dedicated its annual music issue entirely to Kentucky, and it explores soul jazz, punk rock, rap and more from the Bluegrass State.

The issue comes with a CD of Kentucky music, new and old. Jackson, Ky. native Sturgill Simpson graces this year's Music Issue cover, showcasing the contemporary sound of the state.

"We were really floored not just by the history of the music but by the vibrancy of contemporary scene, so we knew we kind of of wanted to find someone for the cover who would convey the dual nature of the themes of this issue," Oxford deputy editor George Maxwell tells Weekend Edition guest host Lauren Frayer.

The intersection of old and new is evident in the spectrum of Kentucky artists highlighted. The CD includes recordings from Simpson, Matt Duncan, Dave Evans, Loretta Lynn, the Legendary Shack Shakers, Pine Mountain Girls' Octet and more.

"Kentucky is unique in a way that it's not sure whether it's Southern or Midwestern," says musician and contributor Nathan Salsburg. "Kentucky itself was this interesting crossroads of river traffic, the frontier of the Appalachian Mountains that Daniel Boone blazed. There [are] all these intersecting and competing factors. In the cities themselves, a lot of this music cross-pollinated."

"Kentucky was one of the original frontiers of America," George adds. "It remains in that spirit today. And we can hear it in the contemporary music coming out of Kentucky, too."

Hear the full conversation, including George and Salsburg's explanations behind several songs included on the CD, at the audio link.

