Outages Possible During HEA Anchor Point Maintenance

Homer Electric Association customers in Anchor Point may experience short power outages through next month.

Starting on Feb. 13 and lasting through the end of March, crews will be working on a maintenance project in the area.

They plan to install new fuses along the power line from Mile Marker 128 to Mile Marker 156 to improve reliability.

According to HEA, if any outages are required during the work, they will be isolated to the work area. They could last up to one hour in length as fuses and cutouts are changed.

For any questions or additional information, HEA can be reached at 1-800-478-8551.