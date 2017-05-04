Nanwalek Teacher Named 2017 Apple Distinguished Educator

A teacher at Nanwalek School has been named one of the 2017 Apple Distinguished Educators. The award recognizes teachers who have worked to integrate technology into their classrooms. It provides them with mentorship, training, and opportunities for classroom collaboration.

Penny Bearden teaches 6th-12th grade math, science, and electives in Nanwalek, which is the same village that also received a tech grant from Apple in 2015.

KBBI’s Shady Grove Oliver recently spoke with Bearden about both the early grant and the award.