M/V Tustumena delayed due to weather

The blustery weather has proven too much for the Trusty Tusty. The regular sailing of the Alaska Marine Highway ferry Tustumena is delayed this week, due to high winds and heavy seas.

The sailings planned for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 15 and 16, were canceled and the ferry is now scheduled to resume service Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, according to a notice sent out over the weekend from the Alaska Department of Transportation.

The first sailing will depart Homer at 11:45 a.m. and head to Seldovia.

Alaska Marine Highway staff say they are contacting passengers affected by the delay.

Service notices for the ferry can be found online at dot.alaska.gov. You can also call the local ferry terminal in Homer at 235-8449 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.