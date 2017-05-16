Cornyn Drops Out Of Running For FBI Director Job; Merrick Garland To Remain A Judge

Neither Merrick Garland nor Sen. John Cornyn of Texas will be the new FBI director.

Two friends of Judge Merrick Garland say he loves being a judge, and he intends to remain on the bench.

This comes after word that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell recommended Garland to President Trump as a candidate for FBI director.

Garland was nominated by former President Obama to the Supreme Court after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but never received even a hearing from the GOP Senate that McConnell runs.

Cornyn pulled himself out of the running Tuesday, saying he believe the best way to serve the country is as a senator.

"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director," Cornyn said. I've informed the administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate."

NPR's Domenico Montanaro contributed to this report.

