Marijuana cultivation facility's future uncertain

A potential marijuana cultivation facility’s future in Homer may be in jeopardy after it was found growing several marijuana plants before it was officially approved.

Alaska Loven It, a hopeful standard cultivation business on Kachemak Drive, was set to be considered for approval by the Homer City Council Monday.

Both City Planner Rick Abboud and Homer Police Chief Mark Robl had signed off on owner Dan Coglianese’s application, recommending its approval by the council before heading onto the Marijuana Control Board later this week.

But the council objected to the Loven It opening its doors because 24 plants were discovered in the facility on Jan. 11, weeks ahead of the business’ approval.

According to an Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office, or AMCO, memo, the control office received an anonymous complaint about odor coming from the building, which a portion of is rented out to the Alaska Training Room. AMCO asked the Homer Police to investigate.

According another memo by Robl, the department found several trays of plants that appeared to be halfway to maturity.

The city council’s objection to Cogilanese’s application will be forwarded onto the Marijuana Control Board. AMCO Director Erika McConnell said in a memo to the board that growing the plants before approval is a “blatant violation of the statutes and regulations governing marijuana facilities.”

When asked for a comment following the council’s meeting, Coglianese said, “They’re treating me like I’m an f-ing criminal, so I’m going to act like one.