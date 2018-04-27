Luvvie Ajayi: Can Creating Discomfort In Others Help Change The Status Quo?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Comfort Zone.

About Luvvie Ajayi's TED Talk

Speaking up — especially about topics that are difficult to discuss — can be scary but necessary. Author and blogger Luvvie Ajayi feels it's her role to push people outside their comfort zones.

About Luvvie Ajayi

Writer Luvvie Ajayi is the voice behind "Awesomely Luvvie," a humor blog that covers politics, race, gender and pop culture.

In 2009, she co-founded The Red Pump Project, which empowers women and girls of color about HIV/AIDS. She is also the author of I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.

