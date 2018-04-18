Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Los Tigres Del Norte Perform At Folsom Prison 50 Years After Johnny Cash

By 32 minutes ago
  • Vocalist and accordion player Jorge Hernández engages the crowd of inmates in the main yard of Folsom State Prison.
    Vocalist and accordion player Jorge Hernández engages the crowd of inmates in the main yard of Folsom State Prison.
    Lance Dawes / Courtesy of Los Tigres Del Norte
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.