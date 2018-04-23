Legislative Update with Rep. Paul Seaton By Kathleen Gustafson • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Representative Paul Seaton of Homer Credit Alaska State Legislature Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton spoke with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson about bills concerning school funding and about the current version of the state operating budget for this week's update. Listen Listening... / 5:40 Representative Paul Seaton of Homer on the phone from Juneau with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson. This interview was recorded Friday morning, April 20, 2018. Tags: Alaska House of RepresentativesRepresentative Paul SeatonLegislative Call-InLegislative UpdateTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.