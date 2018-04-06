Legislative call-in with Rep. Paul Seaton

By Renee Gross 25 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Alaska Legislature

Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton of Homer spoke with KBBI's Renee Gross on April 6 about the budget, the Permanent Fund Dividend and education funding.  

Legislative Call-In

