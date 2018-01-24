Larry Nassar Sentenced To Up To 175 Years In Prison By Michigan Judge

Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor who has admitted to abusing patients in his care, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

"I just signed your death warrant," said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on Tuesday afternoon in the Lansing, Mich., courtroom.

Aquilina allowed scores of accusers to give victim impact statements during the sentencing.

Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on separate federal child pornography charges.

