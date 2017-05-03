Kenai Peninsula Teachers Honored For Excellence

Five Kenai Peninsula Borough School District educators have been named the 2017 BP Teachers of Excellence.

They include:

-Stephanie Cronin of Seward High School

-Jonathan Dillon of Mountain View Elementary

-Barbara Larrivee from West Homer Elementary

-Meredith McCullough from Kenai Central High School

-Colby Way from the Port Graham School

Each winner was nominated by students, community members, administrators or fellow teachers.

Every teacher will receive a $500-dollar gift certificate. An additional $500 dollars also goes to the teacher’s school or parent-teacher association.