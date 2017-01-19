Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Open To Snowmachining

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge has opened new areas to snowmachine use.

According to a Jan. 17 press release, all regions where snowmachining is traditionally allowed are now open.

Under current rules, the refuge manager can open areas to snowmachining between Dec. 1 and April 30 when there is enough snow to protect underlying vegetation.

The following areas remain closed to snowmobile use:

All areas above the timberline, except Caribou Hills near Ninilchik

Refuge Headquarters complex, the Environmental Education and cross-country ski trails

Skilak Loop Special Management Area, except on Hidden, Kelly, Peterson and Engineer Lakes for ice fishing access only. Upper and Lower Skilak Lake campground may be used as access points for snowmobile use on Skilak Lake

Swanson River Canoe Route and portages

Swan Lake Canoe Route

Refuge lands conveyed to native groups

Snowmachine use on maintained roads in the refuge is also prohibited, however snowmachines may cross a maintained road after stopping.