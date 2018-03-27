Kadel takes over as fire chief

Acting chief of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department Terry Kadel has been appointed to the position permanently. Kadel took over the position as acting chief in late January after former Fire Chief Bob Painter retired. He took on the position officially last week.

Kadel has eighteen years of experience as an EMT and came to the Homer fire department after working with the Girdwood Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. He began as a volunteer there and eventually worked his way up to deputy fire chief in 2001.

He came to work as the assistant fire chief in Homer in September of last year. Kadel also has extensive firefighting experience. He graduated from the Anchorage Fire Department’s fire officer academy in 2002 and went on to get training from the National Fire Academy in fire officer training, investigation and firefighting strategies.

The city is now moving forward with the hiring process for Kadel’s former position as assistant fire chief.