Kachemak Science - June 30, 2018

Pteropods, one healthy, one striated by ocean acidification.
Credit NOAA

This month on Kachemak Science,
Dr. Ryan Sharp from Kansas State University and Dr Matthew Brownlee from Clemson University introduce their study of visitors to Katmai and Lake Clark National Preserves. Also, Homer author Nancy Lord reads from her latest book "pH". She makes a few recommendations for great science writing and talks about her science writing seminar at the 2018 Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference.

Books discussed and excerpted on the program:
"Into Great Silence" by Eva Saulitis
"Lab Girl" by Hope Jahren
"The Nature of Autumn" by Jim Crumley
"Sacred Sea: A Journey to Lake Baikal" by Peter Thomson

