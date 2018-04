On this membership drive edition of Kachemak Science , Kachemak Bay Birders name the lesser sandhill crane their Bird of the Month on Bird Rhythms.

Also, McNeil Canyon Elementary students, Hudson Loboy and Gautoma "Bubba" Schuett-Iwamura, present their data on dissolved oxygen and macroinvertabrates. And, you'll hear part one of Sue Maugher's conversation with Kachemak Science on her recent trip to Antarctica.

Kachemak Science, episode two: Bird of the Month -The Lesser Sandhill Crane with Nina Faust, Dissolved Oxygen and Macroinvertabrates by Hudson Loboy and Gautoma Schuett-Iwamura, and Homeward Bound Expedition to Antarctica, part one - a discussion with Sue Maugher.