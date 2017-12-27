Judge gives pro-recall group partial funding for attorney fees

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Martson is granting Heartbeat of Homer 10 percent of necessary attorney fees for their involvement in a court case between the American Civil Liberties Union and the City of Homer.

Heartbeat of Homer is a political action committee that fought to recall three Homer City Council members in June and intervened in the case, siding with the city. The council members argued the grounds for recall against them violated their right to free speech.

Last week’s decision will award Heartbeat roughly $1,150.

Heartbeat requested that the council members cover at least 75 percent of its attorney’s fees. They argued the expedited nature of the case and the public significance of their position justified the amount, but the judge denied the request.

Marston said Heartbeat’s position was no more publicly significant than any other party’s stance.

Both the City of Homer and the three council members covered their own attorney’s fees.