Hundreds Turn Out For Homer Women's March

By 2 hours ago
  • Participants carried signs representing a variety of causes at the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • The crowd gathered at Homer Council on the Arts before setting off on the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shahla Farzan/KBBI
  • Participants in the Women's March crossed Pioneer Ave. en route from Homer Council on the Arts to WKFL Park.
    Shahla Farzan/KBBI
  • A crowd of hundreds marched up Pioneer Ave. in Homer on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • "When kids talk people listen" was the theme of this young girl's sign at the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Some of the signs at the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21 were more political than others, like this one, addressing comments made by President Donald Trump before he was elected.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Many of the marchers sported pink pussycat hats on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Many of the participants sported homemade pink pussycat hats at the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Marchers gathered at WKFL park on Pioneer Ave. following the march on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Participants in the Homer Women's March displayed their signs at WKFL Park in Homer.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Police estimated the crowd that walked to WKFL Park at about 900 people for the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • About 900 people marched from Homer Council on the Arts to WKFL Park in Homer on Saturday, Jan. 21 during the Women's March.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Mother and daughter, Kira and Sara Stuart, said they attended to stand up for women's rights.
    Casey Marsh/KBBI
  • Marchers carried handmade signs as they walked up Pioneer Ave. during the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Marchers carried signs calling for everything from environmental protections to women's rights.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Participants in the Homer Women's March displayed their signs at WKFL Park in Homer.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Marchers of all ages and backgrounds participated in the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Marchers came from a wide array of backgrounds and brought different messages with them to the Homer Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.
    Shady Grove Oliver
  • Both adults and children participated in the Homer Women's March held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
    Shady Grove Oliver

On Saturday, Jan. 21, millions of people around the country took to the streets as part of a nationwide nonpartisan Women's March. Homer was one of 15 communities throughout Alaska to participate.

Over 900 people, both women and men, bundled up in the 22-degree weather to march in pairs along Pioneer Ave.


According to the mission statement for the National March on Washington the event is meant to reflect the “multiple and intersecting identities” of its participants. The goal of this march is take the first step toward unifying communities to create change.

People of all ages gathered at Homer Council on the Arts around noon and walked to WKFL Park. They carried signs covering everything from the Dakota Access Pipeline to individual rights, and dozens wore pink cat-eared hats.

Residents marched for many reasons. Homer resident Kira Stuart joined the march because she believes the country has become divided.

“I am participating because I think that this country has been separated by fear and I think that that’s a dangerous place to go and that we need to come together and try and get rid of some of those fears," said Stuart.

Kira’s daughter Sara, 16, joined her mother in the march.

“I’m marching because I think it’s a really volatile time in America right now, and that women have to stand together and support our basic rights," she said.

Women were not the only ones to attend. Curtis Jackson, and his 14-month-old son, Oberon, also walked outside in the cold.

“I think I really wanted to be involved as a family in supporting for women’s equality and women’s rights," said Jackson.

One participant, Tess Dally, joined to stand up for human rights, as well as her own.

“I’m a disabled person and I’ve witnessed the president of the United States mocking and since then people have mocked me," said Dally.  "They see that this is something that has been normalized.”

Over 5 million people worldwide attended 386 different sister marches, however it’s not over yet.

The Women’s March on Washington has moved into phase 2 -- 10 actions over 100 days. Homer event organizers are not exactly sure what the next steps will look like, but say over 130 people have already signed up at Kachemak Bay Campus to stay involved.

