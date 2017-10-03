Homer's unofficial election results are in

Unofficial results are in for Homer’s local election. There were a couple of contested races for seats on the Homer City Council. Candidates Caroline Venuti and Rachel Lord came away with about 770 votes each, about 64 percent of the vote. Sarah Vance is in third with 331 votes.

It’s unknown how many questioned ballots were cast Tuesday, but about 420 absentee ballots will be counted on Friday, making it unlikely for results to shift.

When it came to Homer Proposition 1, which would allow a capital improvement fund for roads to pay for maintenance, Homer residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of measure. By allowing the Homer Accelerated Roads and Trail program, or HART, to fund road maintenance, Proposition 1 frees up money in the general fund to pay for essential services.

The move is expected to fill about half of a looming $1.2 million budget gap in 2019. Voters approved temporarily using the .75-percent sales tax that funds HART for city services in 2015. The diversion of funds is scheduled to stop at the end of 2018.

About 1,280 voters flocked to the polls Tuesday. Combined with absentee ballots, voter turnout is around 36 percent, well above Homer's average turnout of about 25 percent.

Borough Results last updated at 9:20 p.m.

In the borough election, three candidates are running for borough mayor. Seventeen of 29 precincts are reporting in that race so far. Charlie Pierce is leading with about 40 percent of the vote.

Dale Bagley is trailing Pierce with about 31 percent, and Linda Farnsworth Hutchings is nipping at Bagley’s heels, down by just two percentage points.

Borough-wide, preliminary results show that voters strongly oppose raising the tax cap from $500 to $1,000. With 17 of 29 precincts reporting, about 63 percent of voters cast their ballots against the measure.

Voters also strongly opposed paying for a $5 million upgrade to the borough administration building’s heating system.

When it came to borough Proposition 1, 16 of 24 precincts are reporting that about 66 percent of voters cast their ballot in favor of allowing the cannabis industry to continue operating outside of incorporated municipalities.