Homer's first baby of the year born Jan. 4

Every January, hospitals around the country celebrate the first baby born in the new year.

In Homer, that honor went to Everest Reutov, born on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 a.m. at South Peninsula Hospital to parents Kcenia and David Reutov.

According to a release from the hospital, Kcenia may be a familiar face around town as she bakes breads and other goods for the Country Kitchen booth at the Homer Farmer's Market. Everest comes from a long line of fishermen on his father's side and David hopes he'll be a part of the fifth generation in the family to make its living on the water.

Everest measured 20 inches at birth, weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and is one of seven children in his family.

While he's the only Reutov to have the first baby of the year title, Everest is not the only one with a unique birthday. His older sister was born in Kodiak on New Year's Day in 2005 and just missed the designation herself as another child was born just an hour before she was.