Homer's 2017 Winter Carnival Aims To 'Jazz Up Winter'

The annual Winter Carnival in Homer is on track for this month.

Organizers say the event is meant to put an end to winter cabin fever and celebrate the return of the sunnier months.

“This week we’ve got beautiful sunshine and I can already tell a difference in our demeanor and attitude," said Karen Zak, executive director of the Homer Chamber of Commerce. "We can tell spring’s coming.”

This year’s theme is “Jazz Up Winter.” Local businesses will be decorating their storefronts to match, Zak said.

One of the themed highlights of the day is the parade, which runs down Pioneer Avenue, starting from the high school.

“We’re looking for music and musicians in the parade. In addition to [that], we typically have antique cars and trucks and we have animals and bikes and trikes," Zak said. "We’re looking for children’s groups and performing arts and music and pretty much everything that represents our community.”

As in years past, there will be a judges’ stand located at Bay Realty along the route. They’ll award prizes to parade participants in six different categories including best children’s group and best in show.

While much of the festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, there will be related events like pancake breakfasts in the days before, Zak noted.

“We have been seeing several other opportunities for activities during the week and usually the things will be going on from Thursday all the way through Sunday," said Zak.

The deadline to sign up for a spot in the parade is Monday, Feb. 6. You can find the registration form here: http://www.homeralaska.org/winter-carnival.html.