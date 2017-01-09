Homer Students To Compete In Robotics State Championship

This winter, a group of middle-schoolers at West Homer Elementary are putting aside hockey sticks and skis in favor of a more unusual team sport: building robots.

The group of 10 sixth graders calls themselves the “Brickheads.” They competed against more than 20 teams from across the state at the First Lego League Robotics State Qualifiers in December, winning an award for Best Overall Team. Now they’ve set their sights on an even bigger prize: the Alaska State Championship.

The team has been building and programming their Lego robot since October.

It’s about the size of a loaf of bread, with small wheels and movable arms. As part of the competition, the robot has less than three minutes to complete a series of missions on a tabletop arena.

One of the missions involves collecting Lego “milk” from a cow. The students program the robot to push a lever and dispense the milk. Push the lever too far and the cow drops a load of Lego “manure” instead. The key, says Alexander Moore, is to teach the robot where exactly to move.

“I had to use a color sensor which measures reflective light off a certain color and that’s how to make it follow that black line that circles the cow,” said Moore.

But programming is only one part of the competition. Judges also evaluate how well the team works together.

Over the last few months, the Brickheads have had some tense moments. Team member Cecilia Fitzpatrick says they had to come up with a creative way to communicate with each other.

“It’s hard to talk when you’re hard to talk when you’re talking over each other and we were getting a little irritated, so we invented a talking tiki,” said Fitzpatrick.

It’s a pretty simple system. The rule is whoever is holding the little wooden statue is the one who is allowed to talk.

Brickheads coach Marj Dunn says the middle-schoolers are not only learning how to work as team, they’re also becoming more socially aware.

“They’ve learned a lot about how to phrase things to sound more gracious and supportive. That’s not usually something kids at this age have mastered. There’s a lot of learning going on, but it’s not just the technical skills. It’s also the personal, social and emotional learning that is of utmost importance,” said Dunn.

This is Dunn’s first year coaching the team. She says the students have taken complete ownership of the process.

“They’re the ones reading the manual, they’re the ones figuring things out, they’re the ones making a plan for success,” said Dunn.

The team is now feverishly preparing for the Alaska State Championship, which is scheduled for Jan. 14 at South Anchorage High School.