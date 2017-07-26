Homer Police investigate Baycrest crash

The Homer Police Department is investigating a crash near the Baycreast Hill Overlook Area. Homer authorities received a report Monday that a pickup truck had crashed through the guardrail near the pullout, but friends of the driver told authorities at the scene that crash had happened a few days earlier.

According to Homer Police, Ther Watson was the driver of the vehicle. A friend of Watson’s, Tiffani Couch, told KBBI Monday that Watson had been losing sleep since having his first child and had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police Chief Mark Robl says Watson may be ticketed for leaving the scene and for not reporting the accident. Robl adds that Watson could also be liable for the damage to the guardrail and is responsible for removing the truck. The vehicle broke in half, and the cab of the truck rolled nearly 250 feet down the bluff.