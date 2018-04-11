Homer News, Clarion and Empire change hands again

Three Alaskan newspapers have changed hands once again. Homer News, the Peninsula Clarion and the Juneau Empire announced the sale to Seattle-based Sound Publishing Wednesday. This comes about six months after GateHouse Media purchased the papers from longtime owner Morris Communications in October for $120 million.

Sound Publishing is a subsidiary of Black Press, based in British Columbia. According to identical press releases published on the Clarion and Empire’s websites, current publisher Joe Leong will stay with GateHouse, and Clarion General Manager Brian Naplachowski will stay with the paper.

Black Press could not be reached in time for this story. It’s unclear if any other staffing changes will accompany the sale, and Black Press did not say how much it paid for the papers in Wednesday’s announcement. The publisher currently owns over 170 publications in the U.S. and Canada.