Homer Lights Up for the Holidays

The Homer chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center hosted a tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd. About 150 people attended the annual event. Jan Knutson, the manager of the Visitor’s Center, said it was volunteers who made the event a success.

The lighting is the traditional response to Homer Mayor Bryan Zak’s proclamation to “Light up Homer for the Holidays”, issued in late October, and Knutson says she’s impressed at the displays from fellow citizens.

"They’re all over town! I’m very impressed," Knutson said, "And out on the spit. To see that big piece of public art, the halibut hook is lit up with colored lights for the first time, more storefronts are lighting up. And homes! It’s terrific.”

At the holiday celebration, visitors met Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Many shared hot cocoa and cider inside the visitor’s center. Outside, the tall evergreen tree was lit up with Christmas lights. The Homer Swing Choir sang carols at the event.

You can check out the lit up tree down at the Homer Visitor’s Center until the new year.

The next Chamber event will be the winter carnival parade in February, with the theme “jazz up the winter”.