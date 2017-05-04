Homer City Council: Special Meeting Audio

On Tuesday, May 2, Homer City Council met in the conference room at Homer City Hall to discuss the city's response to a lawsuit against the City of Homer filed by the ACLU on behalf of council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis, and Catriona Reynolds.

The meeting began with a consultation with City Attorney Holly Wells who participated by phone. Mayor Bryan Zac then called an executive session. Aderhold, Lewis, and Reynolds, and the 10 members of the public who attended the meeting left the room and waited until the completion of the executive session.

After about an hour, the public and the three council members were called back into the conference room.

Council member Heath Smith presented the results of the executive session and Attorney Eric Sanders spoke to the public. The special meeting concluded with public comments by Ron Keffer, Larry Sloan, and Mike Hawfield.

The full audio from the meeting, aside from the executive session, is below: