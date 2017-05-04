Homer City Council: Special Meeting

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Homer City Council met in the conference room at Homer City Hall to discuss the city's response to a lawsuit against the City of Homer filed by the ACLU on behalf of council members Aderhold, Lewis, and Reynolds. The meeting began with a consultation with city attorney Holly Wells who participated by phone. Mayor Bryan Zac then called an executive session and Aderhold, Lewis, and Reynolds, and the ten members of the public who attended the meeting, left the room and waited until the completion of the executive session. After about an hour, the public, and the three council members who had been ruled to have a conflict of interest, were called back into the conference room. Council member Heath Smith presented the results of the executive session and attorney Eric Sanders spoke to the public. The special meeting concluded with public comment offered by Ron Keffer, Larry Sloan, and Mike Hawfield.

Click on the links to hear KBBI's story about the meeting and to hear a recording of the entire "open" portion of the meeting.

KBBI's story on the Homer City Council's special meeting on Tuesday, May 2nd. The story was produced by Shady Grove Oliver and voiced by Kathleen Gustafson.