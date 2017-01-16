Holmdahl Resigns From Borough Assembly

Brandii Holmdahl is stepping down from her position on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly.

She has served for the past 16 months as the District 6 representative – which includes Hope, Cooper Landing, Moose Pass and Seward.

Holmdahl decided to resign from the Assembly after accepting a new job in Boston.

Since 2011, she has worked as the Corporate Manager of Quality Operations at Icicle Seafoods. After Canada-based Cooke Seafood purchased the company last year, Holmdahl’s position was eliminated.

Holmdahl was elected to the Borough Assembly in 2015. The Assembly has faced several contentious issues during her tenure, including marijuana legalization and the invocation policy.

“I was expecting to deal with budgets and taxing and zoning issues as they came up. I had no idea that I would spend 16 months dealing with ethics and morality,” said Holmdahl. “I’ve been glad to be a part of those issues and to feel like I’ve been able to reflect the majority of what the people in my district feel are the right things to do in those situations.”

Holmdahl’s term was set to expire in 2018. She will submit her official resignation at the Jan. 17 Assembly meeting and serve through March 7.

She joins two other representatives resigning from the Assembly this month: Gary Knopp of District 1 and Blaine Gilman of District 2.