Health Insurance Marketplace Deadlines Ahead

Those in need of health insurance in the upcoming year have a little over a month left to get their coverage lined up through the federal health insurance marketplace. The open enrollment period for the marketplace started on Nov. 1.

Jessie Menkens is the Navigator Program Coordinator at the Alaska Primary Care Association. She helps people get connected with healthcare coverage. She says if Alaskans are interested in getting coverage for the upcoming year, they need to get going.

“They are encouraged to apply by January 15. That is for coverage that is available effective February 1. Open enrollment ends on January 31, 2017. That is the final day to enroll for coverage effective in the new year, unless there is a special enrollment period,” said Menkens.

Menkens says there is someone in Homer to help people apply for coverage through the exchange.

“You know it is still a surprise to people when they find out that there is an individual in local communities that can help them with their questions. It is really important to recognize that we have local assisters operating statewide and here in Homer there is a local assister ready to help at SVT Health and Wellness,” said Menkens.

That local assister is Monica Anderson. “We serve the whole Southern Peninsula as far as Ninilchik, Homer, Anchor Point, Seldovia –the whole Homer area,” said Anderson.

Anderson, whose official title at is Outreach Enrollment Coordinator, says SVT offers free, confidential assistance, in-person and by phone. “What your appointment looks like is we will sit down, chat, figure out what your needs are. We ask that you bring to your appointment your tax return, an estimate of income, information of your tax-filing household and basically we will sit down, chat, go over your needs. If it is a marketplace application we will help you create an online account and go over that process, but we also help assist with Medicaid, Medicare and Veterans Health,” said Anderson.

Those interested in an in-person appointment can call SVT Health and Wellness to schedule one. If enrolled before Jan. 15, coverage begins Feb. 1. The last day for enrollment is Jan. 31, for coverage beginning on March 1.

Information can also be found at https://www.healthcare.gov/.