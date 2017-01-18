HEA Seeks Nominations For Board Of Directors

Homer Electric Association (HEA) is now accepting nominations for its Board of Directors.

There are three seats open on the nine-member board this year.

HEA board members are elected by district. This year, there are open seats in District 1 (Kenai-Nikiski-Soldotna), District 2 (Soldotna-Sterling-Kasilof) and District 3 (Homer-Seldovia-Kasilof).

All HEA board members serve three-year terms.

HEA members who would like to be placed on the ballot must submit a Candidacy Packet. As part of the application process, nominees must gather at least 15 signatures from current HEA members in their district.

Candidacy packets must be submitted to the Kenai or Homer HEA office by March 3 at 5 p.m.

Ballots will be mailed out to HEA members on April 3 and the results will be tabulated and announced at the Annual Meeting on May 4 at Soldotna High School.