Homer Electric Association members voted overwhelmingly against deregulation and the cooperative will remain under the oversight of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.

HEA officials made the announcement Tuesday. They say almost seven thousand votes were received and certified. The final count was 2,041 yes votes and 4,853 no votes.

Almost one third of the membership voted. The HEA cooperative is the sole provider of electricity to nearly 23,000 members on the Kenai Peninsula.