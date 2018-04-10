Former teachers and student from Homer inducted to Alaska High School Hall of Fame

Two former teachers and one former student from Homer will be inducted to the 2018 Alaska High School Hall of Fame. The Alaska School Activities Association honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to athletics and activities in Alaska. This year the association is inducting former Band Director William Searle, former Choir Director Mark Robinson and former student Andrew Vait.

Searle taught band students for 24 years—17 of them in schools around the Homer area. He retired in 2005. His hall of fame biography touts his incredible skill in music coupled with the gift of teaching and a sense of humor.

Robinson also had a long career in Homer. He worked for 23 years at Homer High and Homer Middle School before retiring in 2012. The association emphasized his work building an exceptional choir program. He also served as Kenai Peninsula School Activities Association Board Member.

Former Homer High Student Vait was active in every musical organization as a student as well as numerous other activities. Vait graduated from Homer High in 2003. He currently plays in the Seattle progressive-pop band Sisters. In Vait's bio, a former Homer High School principal said he was the best musician to attend Homer High.

The three winners are among the list of 13 others who will be inducted to the hall of fame on Saturday at the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel.