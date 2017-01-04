Fish & Game Advisory Committee To Hold Local Election

The Homer Fish and Game Advisory Committee will hold elections at their Jan. 10 meeting.

There are five committee seats up for election this year.

Only residents of the Homer area are eligible to serve on the Fish and Game Advisory Committee. Committee members serve two and a half year terms.

All residents of Southcentral Alaska over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in the election.

The election is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the National Estuarine Research Reserve building on Kachemak Drive in Homer.

The 15-member advisory committee meets monthly to discuss fishery and game management issues relevant to the Homer area. They also develop regulatory proposals and provide recommendations to the Alaska Board of Fisheries and the Board of Game.