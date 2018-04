This Sunday, May 22, will be

the 48th celebration Earth Day,

a worldwide observance of the importance

of environmental conservation.

The Kachemak Bay Conservation Society has two days of events planned, beginning with their annual meeting on Saturday and ending on Sunday at their headquarters at 3734 Ben Walters Lane with a plan for producing renewable energy in Alaska.

A preview of the Kachemak Bay Conservation Society's Earth Day meeting - including music from Homer's Youth String Orchestra Club, a presentation from Alaska Knows Climate Change and a multi-media presentation on the life and work of Edgar Bailey. Quoted in this story: Bjorn Olsen - Alaska Knows Climate Change Daniel Perry - Homer Youth String Orchestra Club Nina Faust - Kachemak Crane Watch

