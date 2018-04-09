Drunk driver from Homer kills woman in Valdez

A drunk driver ran over and killed a woman in Valdez Sunday morning outside of a local bar. The Valdez Police Department arrested Ero Walli for striking and killing Chellsie Hoffman, a 31-year-old mother of four, with his pickup before fleeing the scene.

According to a press release from the Valdez Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run call involving a pedestrian outside of the Boardroom Bar at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. KBBI reached out to the Valedez police department but officers were not immediately available to comment.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, a friend told Walli he was too drunk to drive, but he got into his Dodge Ram anyways. He struck Hoffman as she stood on the sidewalk near the front of the bar. Walli stopped and then drove over Hoffman.

Valdez Police say the Valdez Fire Department responded to the scene and transported her to Providence Valdez Medical Center. Hoffman was pronounced dead roughly an hour after the incident.

Valdez Police say they were able to track Walli’s vehicle to a residence on Falcon Avenue where he was arrested and taken to the Valdez Jail. Nearly three hours after he struck Hoffman, Walli’s blood alcohol level was at .305 percent, more than three times the legal limit. According to the ADN, Walli initially denied that he had been drinking or had gone to the bar for drinks.

Walli was charged with two felony counts Monday for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was charged for driving and possessing a weapon while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.

According to Walli’s Facebook page, he currently lives in Valdez, but is originally from the Homer area.

He was the director of Marine operations at Crowley Maritime Corporation, which currently provides tug services for Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. Crowley said in an emailed statement that its sincerest condolences go out to Hoffman’s family’s and to everyone who is affected by her death. The company says Walli has been terminated from his position. On Monday, Walli appeared for arraignment and Judge Daniel Schally set the total bail at $100,000. The date for the preliminary hearing on Walli’s charges will be on April 18.

The Valdez community is mourning the death of Hoffman and there has been an outflow of support for her family. A Valdez coffee shop, Klondike Coffee, is donating its sales Monday to the family, and the community is providing meals to Hoffman’s family. Some on social media are also calling for the Boardroom Bar’s liquor license to be revoked.