Dog Treat Company Moves To Seldovia

After years of planning, a new company will soon be moving to Seldovia.

Seldovia Wild Seafood specializes in high-end dog treats, including salmon jerky.

Although the company has been based in Anchorage since its inception four years ago, Chief Operating Officer Brendan Bieri said it was always the plan to move it to its namesake community.

“There are definitely some long-term roots with how our story came to be here,” said Bieri.

His father, Michel Bieri, moved to Seldovia in 1986. Since then, he has hoped to do his part to revitalize the tiny community, Brendan Bieri said.

Seldovia City Manager Tod Larson said new businesses like Seldovia Wild can help kick start the local economy.

“It’s economic vitality; more jobs brings in more families, then they add value to our community and go to schools and buy groceries,” said Larson.

Seldovia Wild plans to hire about 10 local employees once construction is complete.

The company currently purchases minced salmon from Trident Seafood to make its dog treats, but Bieri also said he hopes to buy locally in the coming years.

“Lower Cook Inlet, in terms of pinks and chums, is an unused resource. Three years down the line, we’re hoping to buy it from Seldovia fishermen and put more money back into Seldovia,” said Bieri.

Seldovia Wild Seafood plans to move into the old Main Street Market building and use it for processing as well as packaging.

So far, crews have removed the ceiling and the upstairs of the building to create enough space for the equipment. Bieri said the renovation, which began in early November, has progressed at a slower pace than expected.

“It’s been a challenge seeing as we’re in Seldovia and we’re trying to get everything out here,” said Bieri. “It’s probably taken a good month longer than we anticipated in certain regards, but we’re close.”

Larson said the city is working with the company to secure the necessary permits.

“It’s not a typical use of the property. It’s currently zoned commercial marine, not industrial, so that requires a conditional use permit,” said Larson.

Renovation should be completed by March.