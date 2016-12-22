Related Program: CoffeeTable CoffeeTable: Teri Robl Holiday Cooking Show By Terry Rensel • 3 hours ago Related Program: CoffeeTable TweetShareGoogle+Email Teri Robl (L) and Kathleen Gustafson (R) Credit Alder Seaman, KBBI Local chef and columnist Teri Robl joined Kathleen Gustafson to share holiday recipes and cooking tips on the CoffeeTable program. Listen Listening... / 55:46 Listen to the entire program here. Tags: CoffeeTableTeri RoblKathleen GustafsonHolidayscookingTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.