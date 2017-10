On this week's Coffee Table, local and state organizations are working and networking to address the physical and societal effects of adverse childhood experiences. Guests:

Reverend Lisa Talbott of First United Methodist Church, Alivia Ericson of The Safe Families for Children program, Amy Woodruff, SKP Resilience Coalition Coordinator, Laura Norton-Cruz, Alaska Resilience Coalition Director, and a taped interview with Reverend Elizabeth Schultz and First Lady of Alaska Donna Walker.

The Coffee Table, recorded on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.