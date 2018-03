This week's Coffee Table answers your questions about ornamental and edible gardening in the many and varied climate zones of the lower Kenai Peninsula. Host Jeff Lockwood welcomes Brenda Adams, Tony Burgess and Donna Rae Faulkner from the Homer Garden Club.

