The Coffee Table - April 4, 2018

This week's Coffee Table features the Friends of the NRA Homer chapter. FNRA Chairman Greg Collins explains the difference between the national political arm of the NRA and the runs through programs the FNRA provides locally. Local NRA member Ralph Crane also speaks about current gun control legislation in the state Legislature and the national discussion on gun control.

FNRA is also hosting a benefit for Homer Police officer Ed Stading on Saturday at the Christian Community Church Saturday at 5 p.m. Stading was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer.