City Council Discusses Temporary Homeless Shelters

Homer City Council discussed ways to aid the city’s homeless population at their Jan. 23 meeting.

The council unanimously approved a memorandum that introduces the concept of temporary homeless shelters.

The memorandum suggests short-term shelters operate from October through April and limit the length of stays to no more than a few days.

Council Member Shelly Erickson introduced the memorandum. She hopes to offer the city’s homeless population shelter during periods of severe weather.

“We’ve had people die out there, outside. Basically, the whole effort on this is getting them into shelter so they’re safe,” said Erickson.

Though he supported the proposal, Council Member Heath Smith said it should include a requirement that temporary shelters are just that – temporary.

Smith said the city should also consider ways to help homeless individuals find long-term solutions.

“I want to help anybody who needs help, but I want them at some point to be working towards helping themselves,” said Smith.

Council Member David Lewis suggested short-term shelters might be a place where local agencies can connect the homeless with services.

“I think once people have found a temporary place, you can have the people providing it line up the different agencies here in town that can help them; everything from job services, independent living, mental health,” said Lewis.

The Planning Commission will now draft an ordinance regarding temporary homeless shelters for Homer City Council to review.