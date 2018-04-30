Burglars break into Salty Dawg, steal cash from ATM

Homer’s most iconic bar, the Salty Dawg Saloon, was broken into over the weekend. Manager Cecilia Rockett says the bar's security cameras show that two men broke into the bar sometime after it closed early Sunday morning.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl says a Salty Dawg employee notified the department about the break-in at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Homer Police are releasing very few details at this time.

Rockett offered a few more details. She says the men were able to break into the ATM and walked away with additional cash the bar had on hand. She declined to say how much cash was taken. Rockett also declined to give out any more information due to Homer Police’s ongoing investigation, but the bar did release a photo of one of the alleged burglars on its Facebook page.

The Salty Dawg’s doors remained closed all day Sunday, but the bar reopened Monday.