Borough Assembly: Members Have Right To Personal Opinions

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed another resolution on Jan. 17 related to their controversial invocation policy.

The resolution states that each Borough Assembly member has the right to his her own personal opinion on the invocation policy. However, according to the resolution, individual members do not speak on the behalf of the Borough.

The resolution passed in a 6 to 3 vote, with Assembly President Kelly Cooper and Assembly Members Willy Dunne and Brandii Holmdahl voting against.

The Borough is currently involved in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Alaska over the invocation policy.