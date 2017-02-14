Borough Assembly Fills District 2 Seat

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly appointed a new member at its Feb. 14 meeting.

Kenai resident Jill Schaefer was elected to the District 2 seat by secret ballot from a pool of four applicants.

She currently serves as the Operation Manager for the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy association of businesses and individuals in the oil, gas and mining industries.

Schaefer was sworn in during the meeting and will serve through October 2017. At that point, she will have the option of running for the seat in the regular election.

District 2 covers most of Kenai, from Mile 15 of the Kenai Spur Highway to Beaver Loop Road.

The seat became available in January, following Assembly Member Blaine Gilman’s resignation.