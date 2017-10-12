Body of missing Texas man found in Homer neighborhood

A body found near Noview Avenue in Homer was positively identified as that of a missing Texas man, John Griffith. Griffith was reported missing on Sept. 2. He was last seen at O’Reilly Auto Parts off Pioneer Avenue late that morning.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the State Medical Examiner Office ruled Griffith’s death a suicide.

His body was found on Sept. 29 when a homeowner was cutting through the woods to speak with a neighbor. Homer Police and Troopers responded to collect the body, which was initially thought to be Griffith. He was found wearing his orange work jumpsuit.

Troopers had searched near the body in previous weeks, but Griffith was about a quarter mile outside of the search area. He was also found in a secluded area of the woods.