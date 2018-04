Kachemak Bay Birders are contributing to our monthly, local science program, Kachemak Science. This month on Bird Rhythms, you'll hear calls from the downy woodpecker, the great horned owl and the saw whet owl. You can see more from the Kachemak Bay Birders at

kachemakbaybirders.org

Bird Rhythms, episode one - The Downy Woodpecker, written and narrated by Gary Lyon. This program was produced by The Kachemak Bay Birders for the March edition of Kachemak Science.