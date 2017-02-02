Biologist To Present On Kenai Peninsula Moose Research, Wolf Control

Wildlife management on the Kenai Peninsula is the focus of a talk this evening in Homer.

Bringing the process of managing natural resources to the public is the goal of the presentation, organizers say.

“For the last five years, I’ve been conducting research on moose populations on the Western Kenai Peninsula," said Thomas McDonough, a research biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. "I thought around now would be a good time to give a presentation and let the public know about what we’ve been doing and some of the interesting results we’ve been finding.”

It’s a timely talk because of a recent action by the Alaska Board of Game, McDonough said. Earlier this month, the board reauthorized a proposal to reduce the wolf population on the Kenai Peninsula.

The decision struck a chord with residents, who spoke out both for and against the decision.

“I think with the recent reauthorization of the wolf control program, there’s lots of questions out there in the public about what might happen and who’s making the decision of what’s happening and why and that coincides perfectly with the research I’m doing," he said. "The main purpose of the research I’m doing is to inform the process of understanding the health of the moose population.”

Starting in early 2012, McDonough’s team live-captured a hundred female moose, took baseline data on them, and fitted them with radio collars.

Since then, he’s tracked the females to learn more about how they live, move, and procreate.

He said he's hoping the talk will attract anyone wanting to learn more about the research, the wolf control program, or who has questions about the process.

“The moose resource out there is just like any other resource in Alaska. It belongs to the public," he said. "The public should be aware of how it’s being managed and what decisions are being made and who makes them.”

"Moose and Wolf Control: Understanding the details of wildlife management on the Kenai Peninsula," will be held Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Alaska Islands and Ocean visitor center.