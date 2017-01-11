Army Corps Seeks Public Comment On Cook Inlet Dredging Project

The U.S. Army has submitted a permit application to dredge an area in Cook Inlet around the Rig Tenders Dock in Nikiski.

According to the application submitted Dec. 20 to the Army Corps of Engineers, the dredging project will ensure the structural integrity of the dock.

In the application, the Army outlines its plan to remove up to 12,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel from a roughly three-acre area in Cook Inlet.

Dredging would be conducted during low tide using bulldozers, cranes and excavators. Dredged material would be removed to -10 feet below the mean low water mark.

The public comment period on the proposed Nikiski dredging project is open through Feb. 7.

Public comments may be submitted by mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regulatory Division Office in Soldotna (44669 Sterling Highway, Suite B, Soldotna, Alaska 99669).

Additional information on the project is available here.